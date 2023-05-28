4 pending Carolina Panthers free agents who probably won't be back in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bravvion Roy - Carolina Panthers DL
Bravvion Roy is one of the last remaining former Matt Rhule players on the roster. The former sixth-round selection has arguably exceeded expectations considering where he was drafted, but that doesn't guarantee he'll have a role to play next time around in pursuit of a new deal.
The Carolina Panthers are switching to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams were acquired in free agency to go alongside Derrick Brown on the defensive front, so the onus is on Roy and others to carve out prominent depth roles for themselves this summer.
While Roy lacks the genuine size of an NFL nose tackle, switching to a 3-4 defensive end looks feasible. However, the one-time Baylor star doesn't have the pass-rushing prowess needed to impact matters from a starting role.
There isn't much chance of Roy missing out on the 53-man roster one suspects. However, if the lineman cannot prove his worth and make a contribution when reps arrive, it's hard to envisage a scenario where he's given a contract extension by Carolina's regime who have no emotional attachment to the player whatsoever.
Having this uncertainty on his shoulders might provide Roy with the extra urgency needed. But there's just no telling for sure how things are going to pan out.