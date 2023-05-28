4 pending Carolina Panthers free agents who probably won't be back in 2024
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
After the Carolina Panthers let Haason Reddick walk in free agency despite the player's desire to remain part of the process, it gave Yetur Gross-Matos an opportunity to flourish from a starting position. One that he, unfortunately, blew in no uncertain terms.
The former second-round pick just couldn't get anything going in terms of pass-rushing. Gross-Matos deserves credit for setting the edge well against the run on occasions, but 2.5 sacks were not what anybody imagined after shining from a rotational role in 2021.
Many expected this to be the end of Gross-Matos' prominent involvement. However, the player recently received praise for his transition to a 3-4 outside linebacker, which is a position well and truly up for grabs opposite Brian Burns next season.
It would be nothing short of remarkable if Gross-Matos ended up starting again after what transpired during the previous campaign. Something that cannot be dismissed given Carolina's lack of edge-rushing investment.
Regardless of whether Gross-Matos starts or not, he has to perform much better heading into a contract year. Anything less would see the Panthers likely go in a different direction.