4 personnel decisions Carolina Panthers should regret at 2023 midseason point
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Hayden Hurst
Getting prolific production from the tight end position has been a foreign concept for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. Greg Olsen's departure in 2020 came with a substantial decrease in numbers from the position group, but the free-agent signing of Hayden Hurst was supposed to change all that.
In theory.
Hurst started well enough in Week 1. However, it's been almost anonymous from the ex-South Carolina college player since then en route to 18 catches from 32 targets for 184 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Considering this was the veteran presence expected to take on the security blanket role for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, it's immensely disappointing. Hurst's had some nice moments, but they've been way too fleeting for an offense going through some significant complications currently.
There's just something missing right now. It's not clicking for anyone - Hurst included - which is making things far more difficult for Young than needed so early into his NFL journey.
Much like the situation with Miles Sanders, the frustration emanating from Hurst is evident. He's also been losing reps and targets to third-year-pro Tommy Tremble to further raise concerns.
The former first-round pick has two years left on his deal with salary-cap hits of $10.05 million and $8.55 million attached. That's far too much money for someone with such poor production, so Hurst is another that could be one-and-done with the Panthers next spring.