4 personnel moves Scott Fitterer got right as Carolina Panthers GM
They may have been few and far between, but here are some decisions Scott Fitterer got right in Charlotte.
Carolina Panthers signed Johnny Hekker
What were you expecting? There's not a ton to work with when the general manager gets fired after three fairly disastrous seasons.
Looking at Johnny Hekker's page on Pro Football Reference is a fun 90 seconds. Mostly because it's extremely obvious which years he played on teams with functional offenses.
Case in point: for the 10 years he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Hekker punted 727 times. In two years with the Carolina Panthers, Hekker's punted 163 times. That's almost 25 percent of his decade-long total. In two years!
He's still bootin' it, too. Hekker's net-yard average this season (42.4) was right around his career number (42.9), and while the number of punts he landed inside the 20 dropped a bit, focusing on that like it's a real problem for the Panthers feels like it's kinda missing the point.
Everyone needs a good punter, or so I'm told. Especially a team with one of the worst offensive strategies in franchise history. There are a lot of unknowns on Carolina's roster heading into the offseason. Hekker's importance and role in 2024 remain important with a modest salary-cap hit of $2.73 million.