4 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales
Dave Canales could help these Carolina Panthers players reach new heights in 2024 and beyond.
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
There was an enormous sense of intrigue about what Jonathan Mingo could potentially bring to the Carolina Panthers. The wide receiver got glowing recommendations from quarterback Bryce Young and former Carolina Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. en route to becoming the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sadly, it wasn't the immediate impact many were expecting.
While other pass-catchers around the NFL thrived in their rookie seasons, Mingo struggled. He got plenty of reps and 85 targets throughout the campaign. Based on what unfolded, it seems as if this was too much, too soon for the physically imposing player.
Mingo's route-running and inability to create separation consistently were glaring failings throughout. The Ole Miss product had some nice moments, but much more will be needed moving forward to justify his lofty draft status.
With 43 receptions for 418 receiving yards, no touchdowns, and a 50.3 percent catch success rate, the bar is not high where Mingo is concerned. The Panthers' offense was uninspiring at best for the large part of 2023. Those in power are banking on new head coach Dave Canales turning this area of the field around quickly.
Big changes are coming to the wideout room this offseason. That's almost guaranteed after so many underachieved. However, all hope is not lost with Mingo with a shrewd offensive mind such as Canales leading the charge.