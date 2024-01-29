4 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales
Dave Canales could help these Carolina Panthers players reach new heights in 2024 and beyond.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Dave Canales' previous reputation when it comes to galvanizing quarterbacks is the primary reason why the Carolina Panthers appointed him as head coach. This is down to their whopping investment in Bruce Young and the need to do everything in their power to make it work.
Young was underwhelming as a rookie in difficult circumstances. The jury is still out as to whether or not he can reach the billing associated with the No. 1 picks of the past. There were enough flashes to suggest he can excel, but it's also clear upgrades are needed around the signal-caller to make this possible.
That will be arguably Carolina's biggest priority this offseason. Canales' role is also crucial in the quarterback's potential renaissance both before and during the 2024 campaign.
Canales deserves enormous praise for his work alongside Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. Both veterans got or are going to get paid as a result. They both connected deeply with the coach, forming close relationships and trusting his methods to build brighter futures.
If Canales has the same impact on Young - who is arguably more gifted than both - there's just no telling what the former Alabama stud might be capable of. That - above all else - is why David Tepper risked his already floundering reputation on the new head coach restoring a sense of respectability to the Panthers.