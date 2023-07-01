4 players the Carolina Panthers cannot risk sneaking onto practice squad in 2023
By Dean Jones
Bumper Pool - Carolina Panthers LB
It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to make signing Bumper Pool one of their top priorities once the 2023 NFL Draft concluded. The physical yet undersized linebacker was unfortunate not to hear his name called, but he's set about putting this extra motivation to good use throughout early offseason workouts so far.
The reports emanating from the franchise indicate that Pool has a shot at making the roster. His football intelligence and ability to be around the football consistently have caught the eye, but earning prominent defensive reps appears unlikely considering the strength across Carolina's defensive second-level in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.
Pool is a hard guy to root against. He gives maximum effort on any given down - whether that's in practice or in a game-day setting - and there's no doubt the player would have been a mid-round pick if he was better built compared to other NFL linebackers.
That said, special teams' play is a highly important component of success. This looks like an area where Pool could thrive immediately, although the likes of Brandon Smith and Kamu Grugier-Hill could be preferred thanks to their experience.
If Pool doesn't do enough, it won't be for a lack of trying. He looks like an ideal candidate for the practice squad, but a situation could emerge where another team takes a gamble depending on how the former Arkansas star fares during the preseason.