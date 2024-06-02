4 players Carolina Panthers can't risk sneaking on the practice squad in 2024
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales molded the roster as they saw fit this offseason. However, the Carolina Panthers have some significant concerns that could prevent them from making strides in 2024.
The edge-rushing options come with potential problems attached. Carolina traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants. They lost Yetur Gross-Matos and Frankie Luvu in free agency. Time will tell if the new power couple did enough to fill this gaping void.
Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will be the starting 3-4 outside linebacker tandem. Hopefully, they can form a productive duo and generate pressure consistently. Anything less would completely expose the Panthers' lack of depth.
Unless one of their young players makes substantial strides throughout the summer, the Panthers need dependable options behind their starting duo. If either Clowney or Wonnum misses time through injury, it will be disastrous to their chances of being competitive on defense in 2024.
Amare Barno is still around and looking to carve out a role for himself next season. The edge rusher didn't register a sack from 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2023. However, there was a lot to like about his special teams contribution.
This is the niche Barno can carve out for himself to make the 53-man roster. He's got enough explosiveness and speed for a man his size to impact this key discipline. It's whether he can do the same on the defensive rotation that remains an unknown.
As with most players this offseason, Barno will get the chance to prove himself. There's also a window of opportunity if he outperforms the likes of K'Lavon Chaisson, D.J. Johnson, and Eku Leota throughout the summer.
Waiving Barno to put him on the practice squad represents a gamble. His newly acquired special teams prowess alone indicates teams will look closely at his credentials. One or two might lure the player away from the Panthers with a claim.