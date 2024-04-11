4 players the Carolina Panthers could trade during 2024 NFL Draft season
By Dean Jones
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers spared no expense regarding offensive line upgrades when the free-agent frenzy commenced. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis moved money around impressively to spend big bucks on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - two new starting guards who can provide a level of aggression and assured protection that was almost nonexistent during the previous campaign.
Carolina also signed Yosh Nijman from the Green Bay Packers to become their dependable swing tackle if injury or poor performance befalls Taylor Moton or Ikem Ekwonu. What this means for Brady Christensen's future remains to be seen.
Christensen's 2023 campaign took a turn for the worse when he suffered a torn bicep after just one game. This was the last we saw of the former third-round pick out of BYU. Considering the acquisitions made by Morgan in recent weeks, his misfortunate could also relegate the versatile player into a backup role at best.
There is also the 2024 NFL Draft to consider. Much like the wide receiver position, this is projected to be a deep offensive line class with future franchise cornerstones available early and intriguing depth options as the rounds go on. If the Panthers add one or two more - which is entirely possible if Morgan implements his best player available approach - then Christensen could be deemed expendable when it's all said and done.
This is a little harsh, but the NFL is a business above all else.
Morgan has removed any sentiment from Carolina's decision-making process. Christensen's production was decent enough when he last saw meaningful action in 2022, so this might see some trade interest come his way during the draft or potentially after depending on which direction the Panthers go with their selections.
The Panthers could also decide to keep Christensen around as a solid depth option capable of operating almost anywhere on the protection. He was an accomplished edge protector in college and transitioned well to the interior in the pros. And as we all know, every team needs quality offensive line depth to prepare for every eventuality.