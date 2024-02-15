4 players the Carolina Panthers should regret not drafting in 2023
Hindsight is a wonderful thing...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should have drafted O'Cyrus Torrence
The Carolina Panthers offensive line performed well in 2022. They stayed healthy and provided a much-needed sense of stability. Hopes were high they could progress further after those in power kept their starting five intact.
That said, what separates the contending teams from the also-rans is never standing still. They are always looking to bolster depth and increase competition no matter their strengths. Simply put, the Panthers didn't prioritize solidifying the protection depth with nearly enough urgency during the offseason.
Chandler Zavala was their only notable addition as a fourth-round pick. He was thrust into prominent reps way too early. What followed was the rookie looking like a rabbit in the headlights.
Looking back, O'Cyrus Torrence could have helped enormously. The former Florida standout was projected to be a first-round selection. He fell out of the top 32 and eventually to the Buffalo Bills at No. 59 overall. He immediately made everyone pay for being overlooked.
Torrence slotted into the starting role immediately. His production caught the eye both during the regular season and when the playoffs arrived. A contending team got an absolute steal while the Panthers became one of the league's worst offensive lines once again.
Hopefully, second-rounder Jonathan Mingo can flourish under Dave Canales moving forward. But after an underwhelming first year in Carolina, the jury is still out.