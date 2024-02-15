4 players the Carolina Panthers should regret not drafting in 2023
Hindsight is a wonderful thing...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should have drafted Puka Nacua
Scott Fitterer proudly declared before the 2023 season that he'd done everything possible to drop quarterback Bryce Young into the franchise and take off. He was pleased with the offseason recruitment. The Carolina Panthers were poised for big things - at least in his mind.
Again, these statements were nothing short of delusional. Young struggled to muster any consistent momentum. The offensive line was an embarrassment for the most part. His pass-catchers outside of veteran free-agent signing Adam Thielen failed to meet even modest expectations.
This is something that must change as a matter of urgency in the coming weeks. Unless Dan Morgan finds playmakers capable of helping Young, their substantial investment in the signal-caller will be for nothing. Had the Panthers drafted Puka Nacua, they'd be halfway there already.
Nacua was taken 32 spots after the Panthers made their final selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, which was safety Jammie Robinson. Every team aside from the Los Angeles Rams was casting envious glances in the wide receiver's direction after he put together a historical campaign for rookie players at the position.
The former BYU stud was exceptional, bringing in 105 receptions for 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He played with an aggressiveness and composure that was hard not to love. Something the Panthers sorely lacked from their wideout corps last season.