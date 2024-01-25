4 players connected to Dan Morgan the Carolina Panthers should target
Could Dan Morgan go back to a few famiiar faces?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could target A.J. Epenesa
The Carolina Panthers are desperately seeking another prominent pass-rusher. Letting Haason Reddick walk remains one of the worst personnel decisions in recent memory. This need would become the No. 1 priority if Brian Burns ends up leaving the organization in some capacity.
Keeping Burns around by hook or crook is of paramount importance. Yetur Gross-Matos also earned another deal based on the encouraging strides made in 2023. As for the rest within Carolina's edge rushing room? Their production left a lot to be desired.
Dan Morgan's final draft with the Buffalo Bills saw the AFC East juggernauts select A.J. Epenesa in the second round. He came into the organization with a ferocious reputation out of Iowa. It took the pass-rusher time to find his feet, but he's emerged as a core part of their defensive rotation over the last two years.
Epenesa's gained 6.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He was a phenomenal presence against the run to further heighten his influence. He played just 41 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps, but his exceptional 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus is a fine example of the growth demonstrated by the player.
The Bills are in the midst of some salary-cap turmoil. Epenesa is entering his prime and about to hit free agency. This is worth serious consideration from the Panthers' perspective if the price suits all parties.
Spotrac projects Epenesa's market value to be $5.4 million per season on a two-year, $11.29 million deal. This looks like an affordable option for the Panthers for a productive edge performer with his best days ahead.