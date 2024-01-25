4 players connected to Dan Morgan the Carolina Panthers should target
Could Dan Morgan go back to a few famiiar faces?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could target Gabe Davis
One of the biggest objectives for Dan Morgan during his first season as president of football operations/general manager centers on giving quarterback Bryce Young improved targets. The quarterback endured some significant hardship throughout a turbulent rookie campaign. Some of it was the player's doing, but the previous front-office operation vastly overvalued the free-agent signings and draft picks made last spring.
A complete revamp is needed at the skill positions. D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. will be gone. There's a chance Adam Thielen will be traded given he didn't sign up for this situation. Jonathan Mingo should come on after a largely anonymous first season in the pros. If it doesn't get prioritized, Young can expect the same difficulties.
If Morgan wants to turn his attention to a familiar face, then Gabe Davis is an intriguing prospect. The former fourth-round selection is out of contract this spring. Considering the Bills are going through some financial strain, keeping him around on a long-term deal represents a difficult outcome to attain.
Davis has had some injury problems, but his playmaking ability is undeniable. He can stretch the field with relative comfort. His route-running is crisp enough to make a difference over short-to-intermediate routes. The former Central Florida standout represents an immediate upgrade on anything the Panthers have to call upon.
It won't come cheap - Davis' projected annual salary is $13.4 million per season. However, this could be the exact guy Young is looking for in a primary weapon.