4 players connected to Dan Morgan the Carolina Panthers should target
Could Dan Morgan go back to a few famiiar faces?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could target Stefon Diggs
After dropping a crucial deep ball during the Buffalo Bills' playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and leaving the locker room before the media attended, fresh speculation about Stefon Diggs' future inevitably followed. The wide receiver's status is always up in the air for one reason or another. Could this be the offseason where the organization cuts ties with their marquee addition from the Minnesota Vikings?
Dan Morgan was part of the brain trust that acquired Diggs. He remains one of the league's best at the position, bringing in 107 receptions for 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during what many perceived to be a down year where the former fifth-round selection out of Maryland was concerned.
Diggs is an emotional character who sometimes makes rash decisions. He's renowned for pouting when things aren't going his way. He isn't afraid to call out his quarterback when targets aren't frequent. Just ask Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins.
It's unlikely the Bills release Diggs, although a post-June 1 designation comes with more than $19 million in savings for a team more than $50 million over the cap currently. Could general manager Brandon Beane become receptive to trade offers for the player? The possibility cannot be dismissed.
This should put the Panthers on red alert. Diggs might be on the wrong side of 30 years old now, but he remains a legitimate No. 1 option. Something quarterback Bryce Young desperately craves in pursuit of a bounce-back campaign in 2024.