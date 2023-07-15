4 players that didn’t live up to the hype during Carolina Panthers tenure
By Dean Jones
Matt Kalil - Former Carolina Panthers OT
Ryan Kalil is one of the greatest players in Carolina Panthers franchise history. The gifted center was a commanding force throughout his 12-year stint with the organization, earning two All-Pro honors, five Pro Bowl selections, and becoming an integral figure on and off the field.
His brother, not so much.
The Panthers thought they'd struck gold by convincing Matt Kalil to join the project and reunite with his brother. Despite the former first-round selection out of USC playing just twice during a contract year for the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, those in power gave the left tackle a five-year, $55.5 million deal that included a $12 million signing bonus and $31 million guaranteed.
To say this was an error in judgment would be an understatement. Kalil's production was woeful, giving up six sacks and conceding 10 penalties en route to a disappointing 62.4 grade from Pro Football Focus - something that was followed by missing the following campaign on injured/reserve.
This left the Panthers with no option but to cut their losses, eating some hefty dead-cap sums in the years after Kalil's release. The player did land on the Houston Texans soon after but didn't ever see the field in a competitive setting and was gone from the league.