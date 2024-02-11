4 players from Super Bowl LVIII the Carolina Panthers could sign this offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Mike Danna
There are questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers' pass-rushing options heading into the offseason. Brian Burns' contract status is the hottest talking point. Yetur Gross-Matos is another free agent with his future hanging in the balance despite an improved campaign under Ejiro Evero.
Regardless of whether Burns and Gross-Matos stick around, the Panthers need more help on the edge. They cannot afford to keep relying on the former first-round pick out of Florida State to put up elite-level numbers on his own. Especially considering he's the primary focus of opposing protection schemes on almost every down.
If Mike Danna hits the open market, he's the sort of progressive pass-rusher who could assist. The Kansas City Chiefs have asked much more of the player this season, increasing his snap percentage by 20 percent to 74%. He's coped incredibly well with additional responsibilities.
Danna's notched 6.5 sacks, 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and 21 pressures. He missed just two tackles. More importantly, it looks like he's ascending at the right time.
The Chiefs will probably make an effort to keep Danna around. He won't get tagged, so there's a chance another team will make him a better offer when the free-agent frenzy commences. Looking at how he's played this season and the Panthers' need, it wouldn't be a shock if Dan Morgan threw his hat in the ring.