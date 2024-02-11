4 players from Super Bowl LVIII the Carolina Panthers could sign this offseason
The Carolina Panthers need players with a winning mentality this offseason...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Javon Kinlaw
It's not just the edge rushing spot where the Carolina Panthers need help this offseason. Ejiro Evero deciding to stay on under Dave Canales means the 3-4 defensive scheme will also return. This means finding difference-makers to go alongside stud Derrick Brown on the front three must be considered.
Brown is an All-Pro in the making. Shy Tuttle struggled after being tasked with responsibilities that didn't suit him at the nose tackle spot. Deshawn Williams didn't do enough to earn an extended stay. That means finding someone capable of slotting in as a 3-4 defensive end immediately is crucial.
While it's a gamble based on how his career's unfolded up to now, taking a swing at Javon Kinlaw if the money is right might be something for those in power to contemplate. The former South Carolina college star hasn't lived up to his first-round billing. He's become lost on a defensive front that is loaded with stars. From the outside looking in, he seems like the odd man out.
While Kinlaw has played 44 percent of defensive snaps and gained 3.5 sacks this season, he was projected to be much more than a rotational piece coming out of the Gamecocks' program. Could the ex-Goose Creek High School star benefit from a return to familiar surroundings? It couldn't be dismissed entirely.