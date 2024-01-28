4 position groups the Carolina Panthers must upgrade in 2024
The new regime has a lot of hard work ahead.
Carolina Panthers must upgrade the OL
The Carolina Panthers offensive line was atrocious in 2023. After retaining the entire starting unit from the 2022 season after pretty decent success, they were banged up all year long.
Starting right guard Austin Corbett - who didn’t make his season debut until Week 8 - went back on season-ending injured reserve after Week 11. Starting left guard Brady Christensen suffered the same fate after just one game.
Those injuries left the Panthers with two backup guards, including thrusting rookie guard Chandler Zavala into the starting lineup. Bradley Bozeman played every snap this season at center but seemed to take a step backward. According to Pro Football Focus, the former Alabama star allowed eight sacks and conceded five penalties in 2023.
It’s not just the interior linemen that need attention. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu had a rough season, giving up 11 sacks and 12 penalties. Debates are raging about whether his long-term future is on the blindside.
Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton was the only bright spot in 2023. One of his best attributes is his durability. He is one of two NFL players who have played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last six seasons. The Western Michigan product only gave up one sack this season, too.
It’s unclear how the Panthers will address the offensive line position in the upcoming offseason. Some decent free agents will be available, or the team could opt to select one on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft.