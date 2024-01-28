4 position groups the Carolina Panthers must upgrade in 2024
The new regime has a lot of hard work ahead.
Carolina Panthers must upgrade the TE spot
The tight-end position didn’t live up to expectations in 2023. With the addition of veteran tight end Hayden Hurst, who had postseason success in 2022 with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Carolina Panthers had high hopes that failed to materialize.
Though he only played nine games, Hurst didn’t deliver the production that fans had hoped. In his first game, he flashed with five receptions for 41 receiving yards and a touchdown. After that, he was a non-factor.
In his nine games played, he produced 18 receptions for 184 receiving yards and the lone score. He suffered a season-ending concussion in the Week 10 loss at the Chicago Bears. Hurst signed a three-year deal in 2023, barring any unforeseen changes he’ll be on the roster in 2024.
The most improved tight end on the roster was Tommy Tremble. The Notre Dame product had 23 receptions for 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He formed a decent connection in the red zone with quarterback Bryce Young, particularly on the goal line.
Ian Thomas produced the least of the tight ends that received significant playing time. He is more known as a blocking tight end but has yet to live up to the three-year, $16.95 million contract he signed in 2022.
This position group is the least likely to have any upgrades in the offseason of the four positions listed. This is due to most of the position group being under contract for the 2024 season. There are avenues the front office could take to add another, but it could be unlikely.
Adding a productive tight end could benefit Young tremendously during his sophomore campaign. The Panthers might go out and sign another veteran or could surprise fans by drafting one of the later rounds.