4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Brian Burns in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Danielle Hunter
It's not just the Carolina Panthers starting over this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are hitting the reset button after quarterback Kirk Cousins signed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Given the signing of Jonathan Greenard, it seems like Danielle Hunter's long-standing relationship with the organization is also at an end.
Hunter is one of the league's most dominant pass-rushers. He might be a little long in the tooth, but the production remains elite. The former third-round pick out of LSU doesn't rely on scheme to make a difference, flourishing as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker throughout his glittering career to date.
Looking at the options available after a frantic series of moves around the league, Hunter is the best available option to replace Brian Burns. And it's not close. Whether the Panthers can convince someone of his stature to join is another matter. but there's no harm in trying.
Much will depend on the money - he is projected to command around $20 million per year - but the Panthers need to do something. Losing Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos evaporates any edge presence they could call upon. Signing Hunter would restore some faith, but more is needed even if Carolina did manage to pull off this free-agent heist.