4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Brian Burns in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Chase Young
If the Carolina Panthers want to gamble in pursuit of replacing Brian Burns, someone like Chase Young might fit the bill. Once touted as a generational prospect coming out of Ohio State, it's been a quick fall from grace for the edge rusher. Things turned sour quickly with the Washington Commanders, which resulted in the former No. 2 overall selection being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for nothing more than a compensatory third-round pick.
Injuries haven't helped Young's cause. He stayed relatively healthy last season, but the Niners seem to be going in a different direction after signing Leonard Floyd and former Panthers player Yetur Gross-Matos. This puts him firmly under the microscope for teams looking to improve their pass-rushing options.
Young might never reach the heights anticipated coming out of college. That said, he is still just 24 years old with the scope for further improvement. If the player is willing to take a short-term, incentivized deal, the Panthers could offer him that with the promise of extended playing time to improve his prospects.
This looks like a good scheme fit within Ejiro Evero's system. Young knows how to lock down the edge on running downs. He can also get after the quarterback effectively when the situation dictates. This is exactly what the Panthers are looking for as they attempt to secure a decent contingency plan after trading Burns to the New York Giants.