4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Brian Burns in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Yannick Ngakoue
This might not be the best scheme fit thanks to Yannick Ngakoue's indifferent contribution on running downs. But from a pure pass-rushing perspective, he could be a useful addition to the Carolina Panthers if the price is right.
Ngakoue is a seven-year veteran who'll turn 29 years old before the 2024 campaign. He's got 69 career sacks and at the peak of his powers, is almost impossible to stop.
After 19.5 sacks between 2021 and 2022, Ngakoue signed for the Chicago Bears in time for the recently concluded season. Things didn't go nearly as well up north with four sacks from 72 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 13 games. Considering what was expected upon joining the organization, his production was disappointing.
Despite this down year by Ngakoue's typically high standards, it's too soon to be writing him off entirely. The Panthers might also be able to get him at a decent price all things considered. It would be a band-aid replacement for Brian Burns, but one that could reap short-term rewards before plans are made for something longer-term in 2025.
The lack of assistance against the run would be a concern. If the Panthers went in this direction, it might be as a situational edge presence and pass-rushing specialist. Whether he'd accept such a role is another matter.