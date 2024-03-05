4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Donte Jackson in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need another starting cornerback...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft T.J. Tampa
If the Carolina Panthers want to find a long-term replacement for Donte Jackson, going down the draft route represents the best course of action. Not having a first-round pick is going to sting - especially considering how many exceptional prospects are there for the taking early on. But again, the new regime must make the best out of a bad situation.
Other needs could be prioritized before attention turns to the cornerback position. But looking at the current depth options behind Jaycee Horn if Jackson departs as expected, those in power cannot leave it too long. Especially if Troy Hill and C.J. Henderson aren't retained in free agency.
Someone like T.J. Tampa might be what the Panthers are looking for. He's got impressive size and length for the cornerback position. The Iowa State prospect also boasts the versatility to be effective in press coverage or as part of a zone scheme. This will be essential given the demands placed on defensive backs by Ejiro Evero.
There is a need for Tampa to improve his discipline. He can be over-aggressive on occasion, which could be exposed against elite wide receivers who'll punish every mistake at the NFL level. Some refinement in terms of tackling technique would be beneficial, but this looks like an option worth further investigation from Carolina's standpoint on Day 2 of the draft.