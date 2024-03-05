4 potential Carolina Panthers replacements for Donte Jackson in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need another starting cornerback...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Kendall Fuller
This is a little on the ambitous side and could be out of the Carolina Panthers' price range. That said, the benefits of acquiring someone with Kendall Fuller's credentials are glaring.
Fuller is a Super Bowl winner from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's spent most of his career on the Washington Commanders. While their defense was nothing short of abysmal against the pass last season, he was one of very few who managed to emerge with credit.
There were times when Fuller struggled, but it was hard for the player to hold his own when all around him crumbled. This became more glaring as the campaign wore on. The Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young before the deadline, negating any pass rush and leaving the secondary exposed in no uncertain terms.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Commanders make Fuller an offer to stick around. If he gets the chance to test what promises to be a hot market, the Panthers should throw their hat in the ring. If he gets a better offer from elsewhere, so be it, but trying seems like a good idea as a replacement and perhaps even an upgrade on Donte Jackson.
This will probably be Fuller's last chance at earning a big contract, so acquiring him won't be cheap. However, there are ways to work mutually beneficial contracts - something the Panthers should consider in this scenario.