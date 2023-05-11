4 potential draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have a potentiall need at edge rusher
Stop me if you've heard this one before.
The Carolina Panthers remain in desperate need of a productive edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns. A positional group that's been largely ignored by those in power throughout a busy offseason period for the franchise.
Perhaps Marquis Haynes Sr. or Yetur Gross-Matos can step up in contract years. But this is a significant gamble to make looking at their full body of work.
Carolina saw enough in D.J. Johnson to move up and guarantee his services during the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the six-year college player is still learning how to play the position after transferring from a tight end at Oregon, so the chance of him starting immediately is remote at best.
Burns is the glue and will be paid handsomely on his next deal, which is likely to arrive before training camp. But there is not enough in the room to suggest this won't be the top priority above all else next spring unless some big surprises emerge throughout the upcoming campaign.
The Panthers have enough financial resources to add another veteran if the right opportunity comes along. Even if this will only be a band-aid solution to an increasingly worrying complication.