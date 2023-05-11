4 potential draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have a potential need at TE
The Carolina Panthers signed a productive tight end in the form of Hayden Hurst from the free-agent market, which should be an immediate pass-catching upgrade at the position. However, the bar hasn't been high since Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
That's a long time to be without consistency. Hurst comes with more dependability than those already on the books, with the likes of Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas entering make-or-break campaigns under the new regime.
If neither Thomas nor Tremble manages to increase their influence when called upon, a situation could emerge where the Panthers cut both loose next season. With Stephen Sullivan also out of contract - provided he makes the 53-man roster - bolstering options via the 2024 NFL Draft seems like a realistic scenario.
The Panthers ignored one of the deepest tight-end classes in recent memory in 2023. While this could represent a vote of confidence for the team's current options, it might end up being a mistake when it's all said and done.
For Bryce Young to thrive, he needs a prolific outlet across the middle and in red-zone situations. Hurst could be just that, but a long-term solution might be sought next offseason if certain individuals don't meet specific targets.