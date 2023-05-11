4 potential draft needs for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have a potential need at CB
Considering how many questions surround the cornerback unit heading into 2023, it's been infuriating to see such little activity in terms of recruitment. The Carolina Panthers have prioritized other position groups throughout, which could bring some severe complications looking at the big picture.
Jaycee Horn can be relied upon for consistent lockdown production if he stays healthy for a full 17-game season, which he has yet to accomplish. But veteran Donte Jackson's torn Achilles means some explosiveness could be lost from his game upon receiving clearance to return.
C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. were shambolic at times last season. If Ejiro Evero cannot work his magic with either, the Panthers have a real problem on their hands.
Jammie Robinson and Eric Rowe might be able to assist in coverage depending on their respective transitions. Adding a nickel cornerback after deciding not to retain Myles Hartsfield is a must in free agency before the season, but acquiring a long-term partner for Horn from the college ranks in 2024 must also be considered.
Big things are expected of Carolina's defense next season. If the cornerbacks cannot live up to their end of the bargain - which is entirely possible all things considered - it won't take long for this group to become a serious weak link despite Horn's obvious class.