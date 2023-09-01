4 potential errors the Carolina Panthers made during roster cuts in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' paper-thin DL
The concerns surrounding the offensive line also ring true on the opposite side of the trenches. Moving to a 3-4 base defensive scheme under Ejiro Evero means a significant adjustment for everyone involved and looking at how things stand currently, depth on the front three threatens to throw a spanner into Frank Reich's grand plans.
Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and DeShawn Williams project to be the starting trio. However, the Carolina Panthers have no genuine nose tackle on their 53-man roster and backup quality is thin on the ground, to put it mildly.
Perhaps someone like Nick Thurman or LaBryan Ray can make bigger contributions than anticipated. After that, the options are almost non-existent unless the coaching staff opts to deploy Yetur Gross-Matos on the front rather than as a 3-4 outside linebacker.
Again, this is something general manager Scott Fitterer might address in the coming days before preparations ramp up for Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. The front office figure said they could add more over the weekend before things become more stable during a competitive game week, so strengthening both lines is something that should be strongly considered.
Fitterer could be on the hot season this season if his aggressive approach to recruitment doesn't start bringing the right results. The Panthers also have more than $19 million in salary-cap space to make a splash or two before the real action starts.