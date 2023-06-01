4 potential post-June 1 cuts the Carolina Panthers could target in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Dalvin Cook
Wouldn't this be something?
The Minnesota Vikings are getting set for a huge decision regarding running back Dalvin Cook. Although he remains among the league's best in the position, Kevin O'Connell's men are clearly going through a period of transition and the $9 million in cap savings involved with his early departure make this once inconceivable notion more realistic than ever before.
Cook is an outstanding weapon - a four-time Pro Bowler with exceptional production since entering the NFL as a second-round selection out of Florida State. He's had some injury struggles, but the player showed no signs of slowing down in 2022 en route to 1,468 all-purpose yards and 10 combined touchdowns.
If the Vikings do part ways with Cook, the interest in his services with be robust. The Carolina Panthers did sign Miles Sanders in free agency to upgrade their running back position, but adding another highly capable backfield presence is a luxury those in power might be able to afford all things considered.
Of all the options on this list, Cook appears the most unrealistic. There will be plenty of teams with realistic Super Bowl aspirations throwing their hat in the ring, which is far more appealing and something the Panthers cannot guarantee with any certainty until further notice.
However, as the Panthers have shown throughout the offseason, nothing can be dismissed entirely.