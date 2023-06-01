4 potential post-June 1 cuts the Carolina Panthers could target in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Amik Robertson
It does seem as if the Carolina Panthers are a little light of reliable cornerback options heading into the season. Just why this hasn't been acknowledged as a matter of urgency so far is anyone's guess, but that might change depending on what transpires in practice and who becomes available on the market before Week 1.
Going into the season with only one proven coverage performer in Jaycee Horn is asking for trouble. Especially if Donte Jackson loses some explosiveness once he manages to make it back from a torn Achilles.
If Amik Robertson was released by the Las Vegas Raiders at any stage, it's something the Panthers should explore. The cornerback is heading in the right direction and his involvement has increased in each of his three seasons, but he could be further down the pecking order than ever after some significant additions to the team's secondary this offseason.
Brandon Facyson, David Long Jr., Duke Shelley, and Marcus Epps were all acquired by the Raiders in free agency to bolster the secondary. Much is also expected of fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett providing his transition goes smoothly.
This wouldn't impact the Raiders' salary cap all that much, but Robertson looks like a prime cut candidate unless he makes his presence felt this offseason. In this scenario, the Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction as a potential slot/nickel option.