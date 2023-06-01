4 potential post-June 1 cuts the Carolina Panthers could target in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Alton Robinson
After a promising start to his NFL career, Alton Robinson now has more questions than answers about his long-term aspirations. The Seattle Seahawks got some nice production from the edge rusher over his opening two years, but a serious knee injury forced the former fifth-round selection to miss the entire 2022 campaign.
All signs point to Robinson making a full recovery, which is promising. However, the Seahawks left nothing to chance, drafting Derick Hall at No. 37 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft as a potential starting option right out of the gate based on pre-draft projections.
Depending on how long it takes Robinson to get back to 100 percent, his status with the organization might be in doubt. And it's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of pass-rushing assistance opposite Brian Burns in their new 3-4 scheme.
Much like the situation at cornerback, the Panthers haven't given this key area of play the attention it deserves throughout the offseason. Perhaps this indicates a level of confidence in those already around, but Robinson would be a nice piece that could develop into a starting-caliber performer with a smooth transition to Ejiro Evero's system and no further complications on the health front.
One thing's for sure. Whether the Panthers strengthen their pass-rushing options or not, they cannot be overreliant on Burns producing the goods in pursuit of making the improvements anticipated under Frank Reich.