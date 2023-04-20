4 potential second-round picks being linked to the Carolina Panthers at No. 39
Carolina Panthers could draft Jalin Hyatt
- Wide Receiver | Tennessee Volunteers
- Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay (ESPN)
The Carolina Panthers are moving forward with a rookie quarterback - and it looks like Bryce Young is the guy. Therefore, the primary objective thereafter is putting everything around their new signal-caller for a smooth transition.
In fairness to the Panthers, they have worked wonders this offseason for this specific reason. Something those in power can further add to during the draft, which was exactly the route Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN went in their three-round mock.
Jalin Hyatt was their call at No. 39. The former Tennessee wide receiver is a dynamic outside presence with the speed to take the top off any defense, which is something the Panthers need after including D.J. Moore in the deal to secure the No. 1 pick.
"When the Panthers traded away wide receiver DJ Moore to move up to the No. 1 pick, I was worried for the quarterback they were going to draft. Their pass-catcher depth chart was barren. Now, after signing veteran Adam Thielen in free agency and taking a speedy wideout in this projection, Bryce Young would have a much better chance as a rookie."- Mel Kiper Jr. via ESPN
Hyatt took the college football world by storm in 2022 en route to 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. This was his only decent year of production, so teams need to figure out if this was a one-off or the start of a positive upward trend.