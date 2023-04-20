4 potential second-round picks being linked to the Carolina Panthers at No. 39
Carolina Panthers could draft Darnell Washington
- Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs
- Kyle Lindemann (Roto Baller)
Much has been made about Bryce Young's size. So what better way for the Carolina Panthers to help than by drafting a true equalizer to put on the line of scrimmage?
A recent mock draft from Chris Lindemann of Roto Baller saw the Panthers take Darnell Washington at No. 39 overall. The mammoth tight end could be absolutely anything once he puts his supreme physical assets together, which might arrive sooner than expected if the Georgia product handles additional responsibilities well.
"An absolute freakazoid, Washington dazzled at the combine and many are surprised he is still on the board here. Scouts believe that Washington is just scratching the surface of his potential. Washington ran an impressive 4.64 forty at the combine on top of a 4.08 shuttle drive at a size of 6 foot 6 1/2 inches and 264 lbs. He is a punishing run blocker and better at catching the ball than most realize."- Kyle Lindemann, Roto Baller
Washington was the No. 2 tight end option on the Bulldogs. However, playing a secondary role to Brock Bowers is no slight and when he did get opportunities in the passing game, the production was notable.
One area where Washington is already NFL-ready is from a blocking standpoint. The prospect's size, length, and core strength make him an extra tackle of sorts, which is matched by enough explosiveness to become an asset to any first-year signal-caller within a more creative offense under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.