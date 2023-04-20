4 potential second-round picks being linked to the Carolina Panthers at No. 39
Carolina Panthers could draft Will McDonald IV
- Edge Rusher | Iowa State Cyclones
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com)
Arguably the most pressing priority for the Carolina Panthers after landing their new quarterback is finding an explosive edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns. This proved to be the team's undoing on countless occasions in 2022, which made the decision to let Haason Reddick walk look especially foolish given he went on to attain second-team All-Pro honors with the Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Panthers want to acquire a prospect that has an instant chance of evolving into a starting role, then spending the No. 39 overall selection on one would be wise. This was a sentiment echoed by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, who mocked Will McDonald IV to Carolina in the second round.
With 34 sacks and 40.5 tackles for loss throughout his college career at Iowa State, the potential is there for all to see. McDonald is explosive, boasts some impressive straight-line speed, and has the athleticism needed to bend around the edge with relative ease.
McDonald is instinctive and reacts well to plays developing quickly. There is some work to do in terms of gap discipline against the run, but the prospect boasts the sort of physique and skills typically associated with productive 3-4 outside linebackers at the next level.
Another standout feature of his game is creating turnovers. McDonald has a knack for turning pressures into strip sacks, which should ensure a high Day 2 selection when it's all said and done.