4 potential UDFAs the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Daniel Barker
- Tight End | Michigan State Spartans
While the Carolina Panthers don't have a glaring need at the tight end position thanks to the arrival of Hayden Hurst in free agency, ignoring a deep class entirely would be foolish. Numerous prospects emerging from the college ranks have the potential to become instant starters, with many others also coming with high-production upside if they develop accordingly.
If the Panthers decide that other spots on the depth chart should take priority, then Daniel Barker might be an option to consider in undrafted free agency. The Michigan State product is a five-year senior who flashed moments of pure brilliance with the Spartans and over his four seasons at Illinois before transferring, but whether this is enough to be selected remains to be seen.
Barker has the athletic build and footwork to become a threat in the passing game. His long arms provide a wide catch radius and an ability to create separation quickly, which is always something teams are looking for across the middle from their tight ends.
If there was one big knock on Barker, it's speed. He's not the quickest and lacks true explosiveness to get off the line of scrimmage quickly, which could prove complicated when every millisecond counts at the next level.
Still, it's no harm from the Panthers to find out what Barker could offer in this scenario. And make no mistake, this will be an attractive destination thanks to the exceptional coaching staff formed by Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer.