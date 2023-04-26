4 potential UDFAs the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Isaiah Bolden
- Cornerback/Kick Returner | Jackson State Tigers
Deion Sanders shifted the landscape at Jackson State. Even though the cornerback turned head coach is now at Colorado, his mark could be felt during the 2023 NFL Draft with some of his former players looking for opportunities.
Most are expected to be late-round fliers or undrafted free agents rather than higher up the pecking order. But someone like Isaiah Bolden could be a risk worth taking once the selection process concludes.
The athletic cornerback is a multi-purpose weapon with eye-catching athleticism. This is something the Carolina Panthers have benefitted from with Sam Franklin, who was a 2020 undrafted free-agent signing and is now one of the best special teams players in the league.
Bolden's main asset comes as a kick returner. He is 6-foot-2 and incredibly elusive with the burst to match, which are traits that can be put to good use somewhere.
While Bolden remains raw from a coverage standpoint, perhaps a transition to the safety spot would be more beneficial thanks to his size and physicality. Something that might enhance his chances of making a roster rather than trying to force the issue at the cornerback position.
Again, there's no harm in Carolina exploring the possibility in an area that looks devoid of genuine quality outside of Jaycee Horn until Donte Jackson gets back from his torn Achilles.