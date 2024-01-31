4 pressing priorities for Carolina Panthers HC Dave Canales in 2024
The newly appointed head coach has a lot on his plate...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB dynamic
Chuba Hubbard performed admirably as the starting running back when given the opportunity. Miles Sanders fluffed his lines in the worst possible way. Raheem Blackshear flashed, but he might not be retained if head coach Dave Canales tells Dan Morgan that more is required.
There doesn't appear to be much benefit in cutting Sanders after just one season. The financial implications alone suggest he'll be on the roster in 2024. Canales must decipher whether the current dynamic is enough to take the Carolina Panthers where they want to go offensively.
Hubbard should have a leading role to play. He also has some extra motivation heading into a contract year. Unless Sanders bounces back to something like his 2022 form, it wouldn't be a surprise to see those in power acquire additional competition in the hope of raising standards.
Canales doesn't have much of a running game to call upon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Only the Cincinnati Bengals had a worse rushing yards-per-game average. The fact he was able to keep some semblance of order without a genuine ground attack is a testament to his adaptability.
If the Panthers want to make a better go of things under Canales, they must establish a running back dynamic capable of shouldering a heavy burden. This also ties into the need to alter Carolina's blocking concepts along the offensive line.