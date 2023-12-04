4 primary catalysts behind former Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's demise
The dust has finally settled on Frank Reich's departure...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers staff failed to mesh
The Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich were praised this past offseason. On both sides of the ball, the team built what many were touting as one of the league's best coaching staff teams.
Carolina was predicted to be the perfect place for a rookie quarterback to succeed. What followed was failings from the offensive staff, which likely played a part in Reich’s demise.
The likes of Josh McCown and Duce Staley didn’t have the desired impact in coaching the quarterbacks and running backs respectively. This was part of the reason interim head coach Chris Tabor parted ways with both coaches earlier last week.
Many fans were questioning the role of Jim Caldwell under Reich. It’s only since his removal that the former Detroit Lions head coach has taken a more prominent role.
Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown arrived with high praise from his former boss Sean McVay. But he's flattered to deceive in his short time with play-calling duties.
Some questionable late-game play calling in the Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left fans perplexed. With a new head coach likely bringing in his staff, this is Brown showcasing his abilities to the rest of the league and he must do better.
As the man at the helm, ultimately it is down to Reich to coach the team. It’s clear from his 1-10 record he had simply not done that to a high enough standard. But it’s certainly fair to say he has been let down by players and coaches alike.