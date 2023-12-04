4 primary catalysts behind former Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's demise
The dust has finally settled on Frank Reich's departure...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers front office failings
While Frank Reich did little to impress during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, the front office - mainly general manager Scott Fitterer - should not be void of criticism. His time also looks to be coming to a miserable end.
Under the tutelage of Matt Rhule, many felt the general manager held little power. This led fans to be more lenient regarding Fitterer.
However, with Rhule now in Nebraska, the spotlight has been firmly on Fitterer and his front office. They’ve done little to make fans think they’ll be with the Panthers long-term.
A litany of poor free agency and draft selections this offseason put Reich in no position to succeed. The likes of D.J. Chark, Hayden Hurst, and Miles Sanders have made no impact since being brought in. And in terms of the draft, Jonathan Mingo and Chandler Zavala - despite being given the chance to start - have done little to inspire confidence.
Fitterer and his team have shown - especially in the draft process - that they have a real issue with evaluating talent. Whoever the head coach is, the Panthers must have a general manager whose scouting department can do the job correctly.
The smart move for the Panthers would be to move on from Fitterer and allow a new front-office figure to lead the head coaching search. But can one trust David Tepper to make the logical decision?