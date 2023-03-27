4 prominent former Panthers still on the free-agent scrap heap in 2023
Chosen Anderson - Former Carolina Panthers WR
It was a sad fall from grace for Chosen Anderson after such a promising start to his career with the Carolina Panthers. A high-profile switch in 2020 free agency was swiftly followed by a 1,000-yard receiving season and a new deal, which proved to be yet another fatal mistake by head coach Matt Rhule in hindsight.
Anderson was never the same player after that. He often cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines thanks to inept quarterback production from Sam Darnold and others, with his smile only returning briefly when Cam Newton came back into the fold.
This continued with Baker Mayfield in 2022 and came to a head at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. Anderson was spotted arguing with coaches, was sent to the locker room by then-interim Steve Wilks, and traded to the Arizona Cardinals for two Day 3 draft picks just 24 hours later.
If this was the big opportunity Anderson wanted, it didn't go according to plan. In ten games - two of which he started - the former Temple star brought in seven receptions from 17 targets for 46 receiving yards. Therefore, the decision to cut the veteran and save $12 million was an easy one from Arizona's perspective.
Anderson is still looking for a new place to call home. Nothing has emerged as yet, but his speed and slick route-running should ensure another offer comes either before or after the 2023 NFL Draft.