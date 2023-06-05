4 questionable Carolina Panthers offseason moves in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers stood pat at CB
Much like the situation at edge rusher, many expected the Carolina Panthers to fortify their cornerback options this offseason. Jaycee Horn is rapidly emerging into one of the league's premier players at the position, but nobody else on the depth chart boasts anything like the same credentials.
Donte Jackson is the most experienced member of the unit. However, the former second-round selection out of LSU is dealing with a torn Achilles that could result in the player losing some of the explosiveness he's so reliant on.
The less said about C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr.'s consistency last season, the better. So for the primary decision-makers to stand pat with this projected starting foursome represents a gamble of epic proportions.
Perhaps Jeremy Chinn, Jammie Robinson, or Eric Rowe can become the nickel/dime options depending on how they fare during the preparation period. And there is plenty of cash to add another body if the right options become available.
If certain individuals previously mentioned don't make improvements, it won't take long for Carolina's cornerbacks to become a weak link despite Horn's credentials. Something that would make ignoring this critical area of play as a pressing need come firmly under the microscope.
Who knows, perhaps Ejiro Evero has the magic needed to bring the likes of Taylor and Henderson to life. If the defensive coordinator accomplishes this feat, then he can expect a head coaching job during the next cycle.