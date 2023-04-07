4 under-the-radar draft prospects being coveted by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Jonathan Mingo
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
Sacrificing D.J. Moore as part of the trade that secured the No. 1 overall selection was a difficult choice. However, it kept their core defensive players intact and provides an opportunity for others to potentially step up and fill the void.
Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark are two notable free-agent signings that can make things easier for the Carolina Panthers' rookie quarterback. The scope for further growth from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. within a more dynamic offense is something else that would assist greatly.
Despite this foursome and Shi Smith as realistic depth chart options, it should not put the Panthers off from adding another dynamic weapon via the draft if the right prospect falls into their laps.
Jonathan Mingo is someone drawing interest from the Panthers thanks to his top-30 visit. The Ole Miss product enjoyed a fantastic 2022 campaign before taking his chances at the next level, which was matched by an exceptional display of athleticism at the Senior Bowl that didn't go unnoticed by Carolina's brass.
Mingo is a big-bodied receiver that can do it all. The wideout has no trouble stretching the field, is a yards-after-the-catch specialist, and also excels from a blocking standpoint on running downs for good measure.
There are some injury concerns surrounding Mingo that cannot be ignorred. But if everything checks out medically, this is a potential option in the mid-rounds.