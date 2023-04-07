4 under-the-radar draft prospects being coveted by the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Bumper Pool
- Linebacker | Arkansas Razorbacks
Acquiring another linebacker via the 2023 NFL Draft is not the need it once was after the Carolina Panthers snapped up Kamu Grugier-Hill off the free-agent market this week. While the veteran is considered more of a special teams ace, he could also emerge as a solid depth option across the second level with a smooth adjustment to Ejiro Evero's system.
Carolina also has Frankie Luvu, Shaq Thompson, Brandon Smith, and Jeremy Chinn to utilize as Evero sees fit. If the Panthers aren't content, then picking up another development project with one of their later selections is well worth considering.
Even though Bumper Pool did not receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, there remains plenty of intrigue in league circles about what he could offer. Something that led to the Panthers bringing him in for a visit to find out more.
Pool comes into the NFL with three solid seasons of legitimate college production under his belt. Gaining 441 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, and three sacks in the SEC is no mean feat, so momentum is on the player's side before the next stage of his journey.
While the former Arkansas standout might not be the best athlete, he's never found wanting for effort and has enough instincts to be around the football consistently. But his frame could mean some difficulty against more imposing figures in the pros.