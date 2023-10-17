4 reasons why the Carolina Panthers got demolished at Dolphins in Week 6
Carolina Panthers porous coverage
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the best wide receiver duo in the NFL currently, and the previously mentioned injuries have really taken their toll on the Carolina Panthers secondary during a disastrous start to the campaign. So the results on the field Sunday do not come as a surprise.
Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson were both victimized by long-passing plays numerous times in coverage. The Miami Dolphins' offensive scheme had an answer for almost everything Ejiro Evero's defense threw at them.
The only times Miami's first-team offense did not score were in drives where it was more self-inflicted mistakes rather than Carolina's defense making plays. When the Dolphins got rolling on a drive, the entire defense fell apart from top to bottom.
That was another big factor in the outcome. Something fans have become all too familiar with throughout a dismal first six games - all of which they've lost.
Carolina has yet to play complimentary football in any of their six losses so far. Thankfully for them, their toughest match-up is now in the rearview mirror.
Not one other team on the remaining schedule comes close to being as explosive as Miami. The Panthers can now look ahead to building confidence and growth for their franchise quarterback Bryce Young and the other younger players.