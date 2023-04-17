4 reasons the Carolina Panthers are entering win-now mode in 2023
Carolina Panthers formed an excellent coaching staff
David Tepper had a big decision to make when he hired his next head coach. Fans that may have been on the fence when Frank Reich was hired can rest assured as the Carolina Panthers have formed one of the most impressive staffs in the entire NFL.
The new staff has a plethora of NFL coaching experience compared to the last regime. There are a number of future and past head coaches on this staff including Jim Caldwell, who actually interviewed for the vacant head coach position before Reich was hired.
Caldwell has a good eye for quarterbacks as he’s worked with some very good ones in his career. Believe it or not, the first head coach in Panthers history Dom Capers is also back in Carolina.
Capers’ role will be much different now than it was back in the team's inaugural season. But his experience still remains valuable as the senior defensive assistant for coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Some potential head coaches in the future include Evero, who also interviewed for the team's head coaching position. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is climbing the ranks and is primed to be a head coach soon.
Brown has been with the Los Angeles Rams over the last few seasons. Josh McCown’s role as quarterbacks coach is new for him at the NFL level, but he interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy a couple of seasons back and might have secured the job had it not been for the Brian Flores lawsuit.
The running backs have a new coach in Duce Staley, who'll also work closely with Reich as an assistant head coach. He is highly respected by players and coaches around the league and is a supreme leader of men for good measure.
There are several coaches on the staff that have won Super Bowls. That’s the kind of winning experience that the Panthers need.