4 reasons the Carolina Panthers are entering win-now mode in 2023
Carolina Panthers owner is tired of mediocrity
It’s no secret that owner David Tepper has plenty of money and is not afraid to spend it. He is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL and according to several reports, is paying certain coaches on the staff very handsomely.
It’s rumored that Ejiro Evero the defensive coordinator is being paid like a head coach. Since the salaries of coaches don’t contribute to the team's cap space, fans shouldn’t be worried. Needless to say, Tepper wanted an experienced new staff compared to his previous regime which severely lacked true NFL credentials.
In the new hiring process, Tepper showed that he meant business and that he was doing his best to put the players in the best position to succeed. This was successfully accomplished by shelling out major money for Super Bowl winners across the coaching staff.
As alluded to previously, the Carolina Panthers haven’t had a winning season since his purchase of the team. It seems that Tepper is making the necessary strides to change that.
The willingness to move all the way up to the No. 1 overall selection shows that Tepper is ready to win now. So nothing but significant improvements will do when the 2023 season finally arrives.