4 recently added Carolina Panthers who are already cut candidates in 2024
By Dean Jones
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers have some grave concerns surrounding their edge-rushing options heading into the 2024 season. Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants. Frankie Luvu turned down an extension in favor of joining the Washington Commanders. Yetur Gross-Matos' career year was rewarded with a move to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Panthers acquired Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum to be their starting edge tandem. There is some promise attached, but it's a gamble that could go either way. Everyone in the room has concerns to alleviate. Unless they make the necessary improvements, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
Carolina also signed K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus and $500,000 guaranteed. This raised a few eyebrows considering his lack of production with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not many are holding out hope he can make a considerable impact.
Chaisson didn't make the best first impression by skipping voluntary workouts when most showed up. The underachieving player is the last person who needs to be missing time without good reason, although the former first-round selection was at least working out on his own and turned up for Carolina's mandatory minicamp.
The LSU product was a highly-touted college recruit coming off a dominant national championship triumph with the Tigers. This hasn't transitioned to the next level as yet after securing five sacks in four seasons with the Jaguars. Whether things can improve for Chaisson moving forward is debatable.
An opportunity awaits if the player displays growth over the team's camp this summer. The Panthers need someone to stand out and become their key depth piece behind Clowney and Wonnum. Chaisson's experience puts him in the driver's seat for now. That won't be the case for long if his lackluster performance levels continue.
If Dan Morgan doesn't believe this is a good scheme fit and Chaisson's efforts don't meet enhanced standards, the general manager will deem him surplus to requirements quickly.