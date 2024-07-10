4 recently added Carolina Panthers who are already cut candidates in 2024
By Dean Jones
Rashaad Penny - Carolina Panthers RB
There was an emphasis on helping quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. The Carolina Panthers fortified their offensive line interior with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They bolstered the wide receiver room and added another intriguing pass-catcher to the tight end unit. Dan Morgan also raised urgency to the running back dynamic for good measure.
The Panthers were thrilled when they managed to trade up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Raheem Blackshear re-signed a one-year deal. Miles Sanders got a reprieve despite his lackluster first season with the franchise. Chuba Hubbard looks like someone who could become a focal point within Dave Canales' run-first scheme in a contract year.
Canales also brought in someone he's familiar with. Rashaad Penny joined on a one-year deal and is looking to force his way onto the 53-man roster if everything goes well throughout Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Penny has a physical running style that most others on the Panthers don't currently. The former first-round selection hasn't played much football over the last two seasons, but his previous knowledge of Canales' schematic demands from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks should stand him in good stead.
Competition for places is fierce across the board, especially in the running back room. That's what Morgan and Canales wanted after most became complacent as another campaign spiraled into embarrassment last season. Penny has his work cut out, so staying healthy and maximizing every touch is the best way to secure his status.
This is dependent on how many running backs the Panthers take through. Hubbard and Brooks are locked. It would be a surprise if Sanders was let go given the financial ramifications attached. That could mean a straight fight between Blackshear and Penny for the fourth spot if that's how many Carolina wants.
Blackshear's prowess in the return game could tip the scales thanks to the new NFL rules. That would leave Penny on the outside looking in.