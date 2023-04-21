4 Relative Athletic Score studs the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Jonathan Mingo
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
Jonathan Mingo is sure to draw instant comparisons to former Ole Miss prolific wide receiver, AJ Brown, thanks to the name on the helmet, but also because of his dynamic abilities at the position. While understandable, it’s not the comp I would choose.
Mingo registered a 9.86 RAS score. Measuring 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, along with 32 1/8’’ arms and 10 3/8’’ hands, the prospect's build matches his tape when evaluating what kind of player he is.
The wideout is a physical force with the ball in his hands. Mingo could be utilized in a plethora of ways in the NFL game and is something that's drawing the attention of scouts.
Mingo also has the explosiveness, speed, and agility to match his advantages in the physicality department. Turning in a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 39.5’’ vertical, and a 10’ 9’’ broad jump undoubtedly caught the eye of every NFL franchise, the Carolina Panthers included.
Despite the jaw-dropping testing numbers, Mingo doesn’t display elite twitchiness or sudden speed. He uses his frame and top-shelf body control to win. He can be used in a pseudo-Deebo Samuel-type role, as well, operating out of the backfield to take advantage of his playmaking abilities with the ball.
Despite his recent injury history, the former Rebel presents a massive upside and a worthy risk for the payoff. I would anticipate Mingo to come off the board in the second round, possibly lasting to the early third.