4 remaining free agents with connections to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Which remaining free agents could potentially be enough to spearhead the Carolina Panthers' potential bid to reclaim the NFC South in 2023?
With training camp quickly approaching, teams around the league are making their final roster moves for the upcoming season. Signings this late will generally fall within three categories: players you've never heard of, players you know but have lost a step, and a few that can make a real difference.
Finding one or more of those difference-makers for the Carolina Panthers can make the difference in a tight NFC South race. A window of opportunity could be emerging for the organization under Frank Reich and his exceptional staff team, but acquiring another instant difference-maker or two with the salary cap space available would only help their chances of instant progression.
With this in mind, let's look at four players who can help Carolina over the finish line.
Carolina Panthers could sign Ronald Darby
With the injury to Jaycee Horn that saw him miss more practice time ahead this offseason, adding another cornerback could be under consideration for the Carolina Panthers. Ronald Darby is entering his age 29 season, which would make for the perfect insurance signing.
He'd bring the experience of winning a Super Bowl, which Darby acquired with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, the offensive coordinator on that staff was Frank Reich, who'll know plenty about the defensive back if Carolina did explore this possibility.
Perhaps the Panthers want to see what they have when the pads go on in Spartanburg before adding another option to the rotation. But Darby ticks a lot of boxes in the short-term.